Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 664 Points To Close At 41,400 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:35 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 664 points to close at 41,400 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday registered a bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,400 points against 40,735.08 points on Tuesday with the positive change of 664.92 points (1.63 %)

A total of 330,740,610 shares valuing Rs 8.067 billion shares were traded as compared to 177,121,380 shares valuing Rs 7.078 billion on during the previous day.

Total 361 companies' shares were transacted, out of which 280 recorded gain and 67 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 119,386,000 shares and price per share of Rs 4.

76, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 26,567,500 and price per share of Rs 16.83 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 17,484,500 and price per share of Rs 15.45.

Colgate Palm recorded the maximum increase of Rs 50 per share, closing at Rs 2400 while Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs 41 per share, closing at Rs 1045.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum decrease of Rs 120.54 per share, closing at Rs 2320.01 whereas Bata (Pak) decreases Rs 17.54 per share closing at Rs 1975.52.

