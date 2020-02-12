UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 816.67 Points To Close At 40,531 Points

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:55 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,531.13 points as compared to 39,714.46 points on the last working day with the positive change of 816.67 points (2.06 %)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,531.13 points as compared to 39,714.46 points on the last working day with the positive change of 816.67 points (2.06 %).

A total of 180,327,770 shares were traded compared to the trade 161,527,860 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.560 billion as compared to Rs 6.037 billion during last trading day.

Total 362 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 262 recorded gain and 79 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Hascol petrol with a volume of 16,243,000 shares and price per share of Rs 23.42, Maple Leaf with a volume of 12,134,500 and price per share of Rs 23.38 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 10,546,500 and price per share of Rs 12.56.

Bhanero Tex recorded the maximum increase of Rs 54 per share, closing at Rs 954 while Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs 48.94 per share, closing at Rs 1313.67.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum decrease of Rs 468 per share, closing at Rs 7332 whereas Colgate Palm decreases Rs 80 per share closing at Rs 2100.

