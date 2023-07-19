Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 85.77 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday gained 85.77 points, a positive change of 0.19 percent, closing at 45,095.11 points against 45,009.34 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday gained 85.77 points, a positive change of 0.19 percent, closing at 45,095.11 points against 45,009.34 points the previous trading day.

A total of 245,453,654 shares were traded during the day as compared to 254,960,671 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 9.402 billion against Rs 7.322 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 319 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 96 of them recorded gains and 197 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorkdCall Telecom with 18,495,834 shares at Rs 1.31 per share; TLP Properties with 10,309,470 shares at Rs.13.22 per share and Pak Petroleum with 8,961,317 shares at Rs.68.66 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100.00 per share price, closing at Rs 6800.00, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile with an Rs 57.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 901.00.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 121.49 per share closing at Rs 1498.43, followed by Unilever Foods with Rs 50.00 decline to close at Rs 22,450.00.