UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 866 Points To Close At 31,837 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 866 points to close at 31,837 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31,837.30 points as compared to 30,971.27 points on the last working day with the positive change of 866.03 points (2.8%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31,837.30 points as compared to 30,971.27 points on the last working day with the positive change of 866.03 points (2.8%).

A total of 216,513,232 shares were traded compared to the trade 181,000,392 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.547 billion as compared to Rs 5.893 billion during last trading day.

As many as 352 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Thursday, out of which 276 recorded gain and 57 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 21,403,000 shares and price per share of Rs 22.88, Hascol petrol with a volume of 21,109,000 price per share of Rs 14.96 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 12,418,000 and price per share of Rs 10.63.

Bata (Pak) recorded maximum increase of Rs 52 per share, closing at Rs 1587 while Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs 51.11 per share, closing at Rs 732.67.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum decrease of Rs 38.57 per share, closing at Rs 1579.25 whereas prices of Colgate Palm decreased by Rs 25 per share closing at Rs 1850.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Union of Arab Insurance Supervisors discusses ways ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over lack of medical s ..

3 minutes ago

Pandemic may cause Africa's 1st recession in 25 ye ..

7 minutes ago

North Korea Develops New Mask Against Coronavirus ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll Among Italy's Medical Workers ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Disinfectant walkthrough gate install ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.