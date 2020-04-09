Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 866 points to close at 31,837 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31,837.30 points as compared to 30,971.27 points on the last working day with the positive change of 866.03 points (2.8%).

A total of 216,513,232 shares were traded compared to the trade 181,000,392 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.547 billion as compared to Rs 5.893 billion during last trading day.

As many as 352 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Thursday, out of which 276 recorded gain and 57 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 21,403,000 shares and price per share of Rs 22.88, Hascol petrol with a volume of 21,109,000 price per share of Rs 14.96 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 12,418,000 and price per share of Rs 10.63.

Bata (Pak) recorded maximum increase of Rs 52 per share, closing at Rs 1587 while Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs 51.11 per share, closing at Rs 732.67.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum decrease of Rs 38.57 per share, closing at Rs 1579.25 whereas prices of Colgate Palm decreased by Rs 25 per share closing at Rs 1850.