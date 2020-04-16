UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 87.27 Points To Close At 31,329 Points

Thu 16th April 2020 | 05:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31,329.46 points as compared to 31,242.19 points on the last working day with the positive change of 87.27 points (0.28%).

A total of 119,102,323 shares were traded compared to the trade 185,594,870 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.762 billion as compared to Rs7.481 billion during last trading day.

As many as 341 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 162 recorded gain and 160 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 14,792,000 shares and price per share of Rs 23.08, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 10,897,000 price per share of Rs 10.29 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 7,233,000 and price per share of Rs 14.46.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs 141 per share, closing at Rs 2022 while Philip Morris Pak was runner up with the increase of Rs 128.95 per share, closing at Rs 2098.9.

Indus Dyeing XD recorded maximum decrease of Rs 44.46 per share, closing at Rs 548.47 whereas prices of Sapphire Fiber decreased by Rs 30.06 per share closing at Rs635.55.

