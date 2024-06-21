Open Menu

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 8.96 Points

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday gained 8.96 points, a positive change of 0.01 percent, closing at 78,810.49 points against 78,801.53 points the previous trading day

A total of 471,344,897 shares valuing Rs.20.475 billion were traded during the day as compared to 452,637,253 shares valuing Rs. 20.675 billion the last day.

Some 436 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 137 of them recorded gains and 237 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 62 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 43,051,185 shares at Rs.

1.27 per share, Hum Network with 41,927,277 shares with 11.13 per share and Pervez Ahmed Co with 37,352,634 shares at Rs.1.84 per share.

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.75.60 per share price, closing at Rs.1,026.91, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with a Rs.40.83 rise in its per share price to Rs.582.49.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.103.78 per share closing at Rs.1,340.15, followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs.46.27 decline to close at Rs.2,665.47.

