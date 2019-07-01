UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 94.75 Points

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:24 PM

The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Monday as it gained 94.75 points (0.28%) to close at 33,996.33 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The KSE 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Monday as it gained 94.75 points (0.28%) to close at 33,996.33 points.

A total of 37,683,170 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 1.582 billion.

Out of 309 companies, share prices of 135 companies recorded increase while that of 152 companies registered decline whereas 22 companies remained stable.

Unity was the volume leader with 13,905,500 shares, and its per share price increased by 0.58 to close at Rs 10.3 per share.

TRG remained the runner up with 2,079,000 shares traded during the day and its price also increased by Rs 0.02 per share to close at Rs 16.36 followed by MLCF, trading volume of which was recorded at 1,818,500 shares, and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.42 and closed at Rs 23.89 per share.

