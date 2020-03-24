Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) launches its first-ever ETFs

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has launched a new product, the Exchange Traded Fund; thus joining the list of stock exchanges in the world offering ETFs which are investment products combining the returns offered by the stock market with the diversity offered by a mutual fund

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (PSX) has launched a new product, the Exchange Traded Fund; thus joining the list of stock exchanges in the world offering ETFs which are investment products combining the returns offered by the stock market with the diversity offered by a mutual fund.

PSX has launched two ETFs, namely the UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF offered by UBL Funds and NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF offered by NIT, said psx statement here on Tuesday.

Given the current circumstances and to ensure investors safety , a first of its kind virtual launch was organized by PSX for the landmark placement of ETFs. This virtual launch is a step taken to make sure that the message of availability of ETFs in the Pakistan's capital market goes across to all investors and market participants while ensuring their safety in the wake of the current threat of the potential spread of the Covid-19 virus.

SECP Chairman, Aamir Khan, on this occasion, said, "the introduction of ETFs is a big leap for asset management industry and stock market in Pakistan as this product offers significant growth potential due to its transparent nature, low costs and embedded ability to track the index by following a passive investment strategy.

" I am confident, the launch of UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF and NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF will fill the void for a low cost exchange traded product and would be instrumental in enhancing the market depth and liquidity".

He also urged the SROs and industry players to focus on three key areas going forward namely: innovation and new product development--proactive use of technology for expanding market outreach ---and governance and prudence.

PSX Managing Director, Farrukh Khan said that the ETFs launch was an exciting development and thus a new chapter had been added after a very long time to the narrative of the Pakistani stock market in the form of ETFs.

The reason that it all took time was the challenge in finding optimal solutions acceptable to all stakeholders and which were also in the best interest of investors. These ETFs would make the capital market more attractive to all investors, especially for retail investors.

He stated that globally ETFs are an integral part of product offerings in the capital markets.

It is a product with significant presence in over 47 countries. Internationally, there are over 8,000 ETFs with aggregate Assets Under Management of about Dollars 6.5 trillion by the end of 2019, and is estimated to grow to around $ 7.6 trillion by end of 2020.

Looking at the growth trends of ETFs globally, there seemed a great potential for ETFs in Pakistan's capital market as they are an ideal, cost effective instrument for investors who wish to take advantage of the attractive valuations in this market. This product would prove to be an attractive avenue of investment, specially for the small investors, given the current economic situation prevailing at home and around the world, he assured.

PSX's MD congratulated the market participants, all stakeholders, the Asset Management Companies and the TREC holders for bringing ETFs to the investors, besides thanking SECP for the support and guidance.

Chief Executive of UBL Funds, Yasir Qadri said this launch was another first for UBL Funds, jointly the best rated asset manager of Pakistan with a tradition of launching new products. With valuations where they were, UBL Pakistan Enterprise Exchange Traded Fund might be a suitable product for investors who wish to enter the market without having to worry about stock picking. The fund invests in a basket of blue chip stocks which were largely not sensitive to oil prices. Appreciation was due for SECP who were extremely forthcoming and supporting. The PSX's product team anchored the launch effectively. JS Global has played a pivotal role by offering to provide market making services. UBL Funds also felt pride to launch ETFs along worthy peer like NIT. Managing Director of National Investment Trust Adnan Afridi said that was proud moment for NIT to have launched the first ETF in the country. NIT, being the oldest Asset Management Company in the country, had always taken the lead in terms of launching new funds and had played a key role in the development of the capital markets of the country.

NIT's Pakistan Gateway ETF would provide an attractive investment avenue for both large and small investors. Given the current downturn in the market, the NIT Gateway ETF presented a value opportunity for investors to take a diversified exposure to the Pakistan market, he added.