Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Lose 133 Points To Close At 40,531

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 Index closed at 40,531 points as compared to 40,664 points on previous day with negative change of 133 points (0.33%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 Index closed at 40,531 points as compared to 40,664 points on previous day with negative change of 133 points (0.33%).

A total of 205,846,510 shares were traded compared to the trade 157,139,300 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.8 billion compared to Rs 6.

95 billion during last trading day.

Total 372 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 149 recorded gain and 203 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 44,521,000 shares and price per share of Rs 14.66, Power with a volume of 16,303,500 and price per share of Rs 7.21, and PAEL with a volume of 15,623,000 and price per share of Rs 28.01.

