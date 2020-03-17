UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 1067 Points, Declines To 32,616 Points

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:54 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 1067 points, declines to 32,616 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,616.93 points as compared to 33,684.91 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1067.98 points (3.17 %)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,616.93 points as compared to 33,684.91 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1067.98 points (3.17 %).

A total of 240,379,240 shares were traded compared to the trade 215,437,490 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 11.294 billion as compared to Rs 8.060 billion during last trading day.

As many as 355 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Tuesday, out of which 86 recorded gain and 251 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 24,610,000 shares and price per share of Rs 9.19, Pioneer Cement with a volume of 20,079,000 and price per share of Rs 39.31 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 15,506,000 and price per share of Rs 25.52.

Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum increase of Rs 50.59 per share, closing at Rs 729.99 while Shezan Inter was runner up with the increase of Rs19.01 per share, closing at Rs 334.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum decrease of Rs 150 per share, closing atRs6950 whereas prices of Colgate Palm decreased by Rs 117.55 per share closing at Rs2249.39.

