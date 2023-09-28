Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 132 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 132.45 points, showing negative change of 0.29 per cent, closing at 46,232.59 points against 46,365.04 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 132.45 points, showing negative change of 0.29 per cent, closing at 46,232.59 points against 46,365.04 points the previous day.

A total of 177,617,061 shares valuing Rs.6.932 billion were traded during the day as compared to 177,497,178 shares valuing Rs.6.928 billion the previous day.

As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 122 of them recorded gains and 183 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Oil and Gas Dev. with 10,868,813 shares at Rs.96.46 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 9,629,472 shares at Rs.1.14 per share and Agritech Limited with 9,567,000 shares at Rs.8.56 per share.

JDW Sugar witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.24.00 per share price, closing at Rs.374.00, whereas the runner-up was Highnoon (Lab) with a Rs.12.66 rise in its per share price to Rs.379.91.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.42.79 per share closing at Rs.7,100.00, followed by Small Ind with a Rs.40.69 decline to close at Rs.650.00.