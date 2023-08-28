Open Menu

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 192 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 05:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 192.61 points on Monday, showing negative change of 0.40 percent, closing at 47,478.61 points against 47,671.22 points the previous trading day.

A total of 184,138,134 shares were traded during the day as compared to 192,036,691 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs 6.465 billion against Rs 6.528 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 90 of them recorded gains and 202 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd. with 19,236,327 shares at Rs 2.02 per share; Bankislami Pak. with 16,660,625 shares at Rs 15.25 per share and Kohinoor Textile with 10,481,500 shares at Rs 63.07 per share.

Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 24.75 per share price, closing at Rs 718.00, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar with Rs 18.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 500.00.

Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 75.00 per share closing at Rs 8300.00; followed by Sanofi-Aventis with Rs 56.69 decline to close at Rs 711.00.

