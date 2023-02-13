UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 24 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 24 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 24.83 points on Monday, a nominal negative change of 0.06 percent, closing at 41,716.95 points against 41,741.78 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) shed 24.83 points on Monday, a nominal negative change of 0.06 percent, closing at 41,716.95 points against 41,741.78 points the previous day.

A total of 192,412,200 shares were traded during the day as compared to 281,894,248 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.661 billion against Rs. 14.709 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 318 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 150 of them recorded gains and 148 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Sui South Gas with 22,253,124 shares at Rs 12.17 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 16,385,161 shares at Rs 1.27 per share, and Oil & Gas Dev with 15,131,425 shares at Rs 98.80 per share.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.73.37 per share price, closing at Rs.1,099.99, whereas the runner-up was Goodluck Ind. with a Rs. 52.45 rise in its per share price to Rs.850.00.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 17.28 per share closing at Rs.530.04; followed by Systems Limited with Rs 13.19 decline to close at Rs 672.39.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Gas Share Goodluck Industries Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Systems Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop H ..

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop HR capabilities in project mana ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to we ..

Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to wellbeing: Mattar Al Tayer at WG ..

15 minutes ago
 US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Time ..

US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Times Since Jan 1, 2022 - Beijing

14 minutes ago
 US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in ..

US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in 2nd Trip to Africa This Year

14 minutes ago
 AAC Havelian inspects record, quality of flour mil ..

AAC Havelian inspects record, quality of flour mills

10 minutes ago
 Pb govt adheres to ECP guidelines: Caretaker Chief ..

Pb govt adheres to ECP guidelines: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.