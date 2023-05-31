UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 341 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 341 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 341.10 points on Wednesday, a negative change of 0.82 per cent, closing at 41,330.56 points against 41,671.66 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) shed 341.10 points on Wednesday, a negative change of 0.82 per cent, closing at 41,330.56 points against 41,671.66 points the previous day.

A total of 158,102,664 shares were traded during the day as compared to 197,681,397 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.167 billion against Rs 6.403 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 332 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 87 of them recorded gains and 224 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 20,723,393 shares at Rs.1.18 per share; Maple Leaf with 8,728,086 shares at Rs.28.17 per share and Fuiji Cement with 6,478,000 shares at Rs.11.78 per share.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.44.12 per share price, closing at Rs.1,200.00, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile with an Rs.40.61 rise in its per share price to Rs.588.50.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.901.00 per share closing at Rs.22,499; followed by Colgate Palm with Rs.38.61 decline to close at Rs.1,506.61.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Khyber Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Russia, China Finance Ministers Discuss Cooperatio ..

Russia, China Finance Ministers Discuss Cooperation Within New Development Bank ..

5 seconds ago
 Mirpur Police bust dacoits gang involved in house ..

Mirpur Police bust dacoits gang involved in house burglary in Dadyal

53 seconds ago
 Oncologist says tobacco use among children, adoles ..

Oncologist says tobacco use among children, adolescents alarming

54 seconds ago
 Zimbabwe general elections set for August 23

Zimbabwe general elections set for August 23

56 seconds ago
 Over half-dozen PTI local leaders part ways with p ..

Over half-dozen PTI local leaders part ways with party

58 seconds ago
 NDMA issues warning about potential impacts of rai ..

NDMA issues warning about potential impacts of rainfall in central, northern reg ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.