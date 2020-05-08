UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 36.47 Points To Close At 33,267 Points

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 03:25 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 36.47 points to close at 33,267 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday continued with bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,267.69 points as compared to 33,304.16 points on the last working day, with the negative change of 36.47 points (0.11%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday continued with bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,267.69 points as compared to 33,304.16 points on the last working day, with the negative change of 36.47 points (0.11%).

A total of 88,018,239 shares were traded compared to the trade 176,025,570 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs3.824 billion as compared to Rs7.492 billion during last trading day.

As many as 330 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 139 recorded gain and 166 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 9,294,000 shares and price per share of Rs12.39, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 5,819,000 with price per share of Rs14.90 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 5,538,500 and price per share of Rs25.78.

The Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs390 per share, closing at Rs10500, Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs262.5 per share, closing at Rs6100.

The ICI Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs39.09 per share, closing at Rs620.91, whereas prices of Indus Nestle PakistanXD decreased by Rs30.19 per share closing at Rs959.81.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited I.C.I. Pakistan Limited Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PMO issues â€˜red-letterâ€™ to 16 ministries for p ..

3 minutes ago

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Unveils 3 ..

3 minutes ago

Police seize huge quantity of fireworks material i ..

3 minutes ago

Mishustin Takes Part in Russian Cabinet Talks for ..

4 minutes ago

Uninterrupted supply of wheat' to Karachi's flour ..

14 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank releases annual report of d ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.