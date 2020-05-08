Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 36.47 points to close at 33,267 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday continued with bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,267.69 points as compared to 33,304.16 points on the last working day, with the negative change of 36.47 points (0.11%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday continued with bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,267.69 points as compared to 33,304.16 points on the last working day, with the negative change of 36.47 points (0.11%).

A total of 88,018,239 shares were traded compared to the trade 176,025,570 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs3.824 billion as compared to Rs7.492 billion during last trading day.

As many as 330 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 139 recorded gain and 166 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 9,294,000 shares and price per share of Rs12.39, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 5,819,000 with price per share of Rs14.90 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 5,538,500 and price per share of Rs25.78.

The Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs390 per share, closing at Rs10500, Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs262.5 per share, closing at Rs6100.

The ICI Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs39.09 per share, closing at Rs620.91, whereas prices of Indus Nestle PakistanXD decreased by Rs30.19 per share closing at Rs959.81.