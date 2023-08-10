Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 419 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday, losing 419.26 points, a negative change of 0.87 per cent, closing at 47,808.34 points against 48,227.60 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday, losing 419.26 points, a negative change of 0.87 per cent, closing at 47,808.34 points against 48,227.60 points the previous trading day.

A total of 322,207,162 shares were traded during the day as compared to 312,301,182 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.757 billion against Rs 14.305 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 330 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 104 of them recorded gains and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 41,524,480 shares at Rs 1.20 per share; Bank Al-Falah with 23,236,014 shares at Rs.40.40 per share and Oil and Gas Dev with 22,027,805 shares at Rs.100.61 per share.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 95.18 per share price, closing at Rs 7095.15, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize with an Rs 40.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 8600.00.

Siemens Pak. witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 22.99 per share closing at Rs 650.00; followed by ZIL Limited with Rs 15.00 decline to close at Rs 260.00.