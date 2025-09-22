Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 482 Points
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 482.71, showing an increase of 0.31 percent, closing at 157,554.66 points against 158,037.37 points on the previous trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 482.71, showing an increase of 0.31 percent, closing at 157,554.66 points against 158,037.37 points on the previous trading day.
A total of 1,665,972,171 shares valuing Rs.60.902 billion were traded during the day as compared to 2,047,812,574 shares valuing Rs. 69.273 billion on the last trading day, showing an increase in both volume and value.
As many as 483companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 209 recorded gains and 252 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 236,012,044 shares at Rs.6.11 per share, followed by Bank of Cnergyico PK with 158,719,962 million shares at Rs.
8.54 per share, and Bank of Punjab with 126,794,196 shares at Rs.25.98 per share.
The top gainers were PIA Holding Company LimitedB, which increased by Rs.431.62 to close at Rs.24,801.15, and Supernet Technologies Limited, which rose by Rs.107.50 to close at Rs.1,182.52.
The major losers were Khyber Textile Mills Limited, which declined by Rs.91.32 to close at Rs.2,251.50, and Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited, which fell by Rs.47.10 to close at Rs.9,542.07.
In the futures market, 463,633,000 shares were traded as compared to 405,170,000 shares on the previous trading day, while the total value stood at Rs.33.247 billion against Rs. 18.168 billion previously.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts including Karachi due to LG by-polls ..
MoF organises forum on digital participation in government decision-making
Pilot project planned for instant cash aid in disaster-hit areas
XPRIZE Water Scarcity announces qualified teams advancing to next stage of compe ..
MBZUAI launches weather forecasting training programme
Gross banks’ assets up 1.0% to AED5,024.1 billion at end of July 2025: CBUAE
Fleet of double-decker buses to arrive in Karachi in coming weeks: Sharjeel
Fujairah CP receives CEO of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
More Stories From Business
-
Broad-based industrial growth marks revival of economy: Khurram Schehzad12 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves 20 development schemes worth Rs. 96b12 minutes ago
-
SECP issues mergers and winding up FAQs32 minutes ago
-
FCCI demands extension in tax returns filing date42 minutes ago
-
Rs842,000 fine imposed on violations of building laws42 minutes ago
-
Special drive launched to enforce minimum wage1 hour ago
-
FESCO launches special campaign to build verified customer database2 hours ago
-
Tax bar seeks extension in filing income tax returns2 hours ago
-
Export of sport goods increases 21.38% to US 75.236 mln2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 482 points1 minute ago
-
Rupee remains unchanged against US Dollar to close at Rs 281.451 minute ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.3,400 to Rs.393,700 per tola4 hours ago