Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 482 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 482.71, showing an increase of 0.31 percent, closing at 157,554.66 points against 158,037.37 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,665,972,171 shares valuing Rs.60.902 billion were traded during the day as compared to 2,047,812,574 shares valuing Rs. 69.273 billion on the last trading day, showing an increase in both volume and value.

As many as 483companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 209 recorded gains and 252 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 236,012,044 shares at Rs.6.11 per share, followed by Bank of Cnergyico PK with 158,719,962 million shares at Rs.

8.54 per share, and Bank of Punjab with 126,794,196 shares at Rs.25.98 per share.

The top gainers were PIA Holding Company LimitedB, which increased by Rs.431.62 to close at Rs.24,801.15, and Supernet Technologies Limited, which rose by Rs.107.50 to close at Rs.1,182.52.

The major losers were Khyber Textile Mills Limited, which declined by Rs.91.32 to close at Rs.2,251.50, and Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited, which fell by Rs.47.10 to close at Rs.9,542.07.

In the futures market, 463,633,000 shares were traded as compared to 405,170,000 shares on the previous trading day, while the total value stood at Rs.33.247 billion against Rs. 18.168 billion previously.