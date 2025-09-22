Open Menu

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 482 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 482 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 482.71, showing an increase of 0.31 percent, closing at 157,554.66 points against 158,037.37 points on the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 482.71, showing an increase of 0.31 percent, closing at 157,554.66 points against 158,037.37 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,665,972,171 shares valuing Rs.60.902 billion were traded during the day as compared to 2,047,812,574 shares valuing Rs. 69.273 billion on the last trading day, showing an increase in both volume and value.

As many as 483companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 209 recorded gains and 252 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 236,012,044 shares at Rs.6.11 per share, followed by Bank of Cnergyico PK with 158,719,962 million shares at Rs.

8.54 per share, and Bank of Punjab with 126,794,196 shares at Rs.25.98 per share.

The top gainers were PIA Holding Company LimitedB, which increased by Rs.431.62 to close at Rs.24,801.15, and Supernet Technologies Limited, which rose by Rs.107.50 to close at Rs.1,182.52.

The major losers were Khyber Textile Mills Limited, which declined by Rs.91.32 to close at Rs.2,251.50, and Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited, which fell by Rs.47.10 to close at Rs.9,542.07.

In the futures market, 463,633,000 shares were traded as compared to 405,170,000 shares on the previous trading day, while the total value stood at Rs.33.247 billion against Rs. 18.168 billion previously.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts includ ..

Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts including Karachi due to LG by-polls ..

1 minute ago
 MoF organises forum on digital participation in go ..

MoF organises forum on digital participation in government decision-making

1 hour ago
 Pilot project planned for instant cash aid in disa ..

Pilot project planned for instant cash aid in disaster-hit areas

1 minute ago
 XPRIZE Water Scarcity announces qualified teams ad ..

XPRIZE Water Scarcity announces qualified teams advancing to next stage of compe ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI launches weather forecasting training progr ..

MBZUAI launches weather forecasting training programme

2 hours ago
 Gross banks’ assets up 1.0% to AED5,024.1 billio ..

Gross banks’ assets up 1.0% to AED5,024.1 billion at end of July 2025: CBUAE

2 hours ago
Fleet of double-decker buses to arrive in Karachi ..

Fleet of double-decker buses to arrive in Karachi in coming weeks: Sharjeel

1 minute ago
 Fujairah CP receives CEO of Sheikh Khalifa Hospita ..

Fujairah CP receives CEO of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over ..

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
 ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering ..

ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

3 hours ago
 US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officer ..

US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business