Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 502 Points

Published January 09, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 502.76 points, a negative change of 1.23 percent, closing at 40,504.76 against 41,007.52 points the previous day.

A total of 163,939,925 shares were traded during the day as compared to 181,976,391 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.890 billion against Rs 6.795 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 62 of them recorded gains and 247 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 17,570,452 shares at Rs 13.75 per share Pak Petroleum with 13,970,997 shares at Rs 78.99 per share, and Cnergyico Pk with 12,372,357 shares at Rs 3.91 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 199.90 per share price, closing at Rs5600.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Engineering with a Rs 23.20 rise in its per share price to Rs332.66.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 96.79 per share closing at Rs 1851.21, followed by Premium Tex with Rs 49.42 decline to close at Rs 609.58.

