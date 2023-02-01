UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 53 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 06:29 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 53.11 points on Wednesday, a negative change of 0.13 percent, closing at 40,619.95 against 40,673.06 points the previous day

A total of 130,973,488 shares were traded during the day as compared to 153,324,094 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.877 billion against Rs 7.441 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 323 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 158 of them recorded gains and 133 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Petroleum with 9,469,438 shares at Rs.76.63 per share, PIAC(A) with 8,353,500 shares at Rs 3.99 per share, and Gul Ahmed with 8,350,767 shares at Rs.21.13 per share.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.24.50 per share price, closing at Rs.870.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Engineering with a Rs.21.11 rise in its per share price to Rs302.70.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.325.00 per share closing at Rs 8,000.00 followed by Pak Services with Rs 169.87 decline to close at Rs2,095.13.

