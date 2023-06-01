Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 63 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 63.79 points on Thursday, a slight negative change of 0.15 per cent, closing at 41,266.77 points against 41,330.56 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 63.79 points on Thursday, a slight negative change of 0.15 per cent, closing at 41,266.77 points against 41,330.56 points the previous day.

A total of 99,950,613 shares were traded during the day as compared to 158,102,664 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.2.867 billion against Rs.6.167 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 303 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 134 of them recorded gains and 134 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 35 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Globe Residency with 10,809,000 shares at Rs.10.02 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 9,751,847 shares at Rs.1.18 per share and Cynergyico Pk with 5,281,287 shares at Rs.3.13 per share.

Khyber Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.41.50 per share price, closing at Rs.630.00, whereas the runner-up was Gatron Ind with an Rs.30.55 rise in its per share price to Rs.437.85.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.350.00 per share closing at Rs.6,540.00; followed by Murree Brewery with Rs.18.90 decline to close at Rs.280.10.