Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 66 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 05:38 PM

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a nominal negative change of 0.10 percent on Tuesday by losing 66.45 points, closing at 64,170.58 points against 64,237.03 points the previous trading day

A total of 448,990,545 shares valuing Rs.12.281 billion were traded during the day as compared to 484,012,978 shares valuing Rs. 12.744 billion the last day.

Some 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 141 of them recorded gains and 187 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 24 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 113,954,346 shares at Rs.

5.75 per share, Hascol petrol with 36,113,000 shares at Rs.8.00 per share and PIAC(A) with 19,810,500 shares at Rs.8.99 per share.

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.119.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,784.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Suzuki Motor Company with a Rs.54.25 rise in its per share price to Rs.777.56.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.50.00 per share closing at Rs.8,200.00, followed by Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs.40.98 decline to close at Rs.1,678.01.

