UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 76.11 Points To Close At 31,658 Points

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:36 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 76.11 points to close at 31,658 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 76.11 points (0.24 percent) to close at 31658.12 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 76.11 points (0.24 percent) to close at 31658.12 points.

A total of 51,288,820 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.109 billion.

Out of 314 companies, share prices of 160 companies recorded increase while 134 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of, 4,733,000 and price per share of Rs 17.

02, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 3,819,500 and price per share of Rs 11.85 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 3,147,000 and price per share of Rs3.32The top advancer was Murree Abbott Lab. with the increase of Rs15.06 per share, closing at Rs371.73 while Atlas Honda Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs14.95 per share, closing at Rs313.95 per share.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs273.25 per share, closing at Rs5555 and Unilever Food with the decrease of Rs175 per share closing at Rs5600 per share.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Murree Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Atlas Honda Limited Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Abbot Laboatories (Pakistan) Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Singapore&#039;s GIC enters US$4.9 billion ADNOC p ..

6 minutes ago

Prize ceremony for BA/BSc position holders

38 seconds ago

Food deptt arrests shopkeepers for selling substan ..

39 seconds ago

Man kills wife in Dipalpur

41 seconds ago

Motorcyclist crushed to death, another injured in ..

42 seconds ago

Drug smuggler impersonated as Army officer arreste ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.