Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 785.42 Points To Close At 33,084 Points

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:50 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 785.42 points (2.32%) to close at 33084.73 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 785.42 points (2.32%) to close at 33084.73 points.

A total of 130,285,140 shares were traded compared to the trade of 115,228,160 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.956 billion compared to Rs 4.897 billion during last trading day.

Out of 351 companies, share prices of 25 companies recorded increase,313 companies registered decrease whereas 13 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 11,200,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.

89, Lotte Chemical with a volume of 9,885,000 and price per share of Rs16.13 and Bank of Punjabwith a volume of 7,999,000 and price per share of Rs 09.79.

The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs235.76 per share, closing at Rs6000 while Atlas Honda Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs15 per share, closing at Rs320.

The top decliners were Philip Morris Pakistan with the decrease of Rs65.14 per share, closing at Rs 2832.36 and Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs51 per share closing at Rs 1452.

