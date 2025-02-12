Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 85 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing, 85.44 points, a negative change of 0.08 percent, closing at 112,924.94 points as compared to 113,010.38 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing, 85.44 points, a negative change of 0.08 percent, closing at 112,924.94 points as compared to 113,010.38 points on the last trading day.

A total of 669,597,325 shares were traded during the day as compared to 486,935,003 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs27.904 billion against Rs30.381 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 441 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 172 of them recorded gains and 211 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 58 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were B.O. Punjab with 195,542,381 shares at Rs.11.91 per share, Bank Makramah with 46,593,400 shares at Rs.4.18 per share and PTCL with 30,235,783 shares at Rs.24.77 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.508.57 per share closing at Rs.23,923.99 whereas runner-up was Rafhan maize Products Company Limited with Rs.93.25 rise in its share price to close at Rs.9,458.30.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.47.81 per share price, closing at Rs.1,852.19, whereas the runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs.38.91 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,861.27.