Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 93.79 Points To Close At 42,539 Points

Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 93.79 points to close at 42,539 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,539.23 points as compared to 42,633.02 points on the last working day with the negative change of 93.79 points (0.22%)

A total of 198,479,790 shares were traded compared to the trade 173,043,120 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.566 billion as compared to Rs 6.726 billion during last trading day.

Total 350 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Monday, out of which 166 recorded gain and 169 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 25,961,000 shares and price per share of Rs 23.54, Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 25,183,500 and price per share of Rs 11.37 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 12,145,500 and price per share of Rs 16.86.

Gatron Ind recorded the maximum increase of Rs 28 per share, closing at Rs539 while Mehmood Tex. was runner up with the increase of Rs 25 per share, closing at Rs 488.

Unilevler Foods recorded maximum decrease of Rs 49 per share, closing at Rs 7601 whereas Shezan Inter decreased by Rs 29.99 per share closing at Rs 519.

