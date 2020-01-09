Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opens on positive note, gains 1.5 percent

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday opened on a positive note and gained 1.5 percent.According to details, the KSE 100 Index at was surged by 636 points to trade at 41,994 points in the morning

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) Thursday opened on a positive note and gained 1.5 percent.According to details, the KSE 100 Index at was surged by 636 points to trade at 41,994 points in the morning.

However, Dollar at interbank in early trade was down by 17 paisa at around 154.90 rupees.It is pertinent here to mention that the psx on Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE-100 Index fell by 546.91 points or 1.32 percent due to geo-political and regional security concerns.The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange had closed at 41,357.56 points.