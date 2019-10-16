UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Regains Bullish Trend, Gains 197.56 Points To Close At 34,281 Points

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) regains bullish trend, gains 197.56 points to close at 34,281 points

After staying bearish for first two days of the current week, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday bounced back and regained bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 197.56 points (0.58%) to close at 34281.09 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ):After staying bearish for first two days of the current week, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday bounced back and regained bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 197.56 points (0.58%) to close at 34281.09 points.

A total of 151,367,050 shares were traded compared to the trade of 156,402,300 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.903 billion compared to Rs5.300 billion during last trading day.

Out of 387 companies, share prices of 241 companies recorded increase, 121 companies registered decrease whereas25 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 11,825,000 shares and price per share of Rs 3.98, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 11,799,000 and price per share of Rs 1.07 and Unity Foods LtdXD with a volume of 10,200,500 and price per share of Rs 10.91.

The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs 5565 while Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs75 per share, closing at Rs2024.99.

The top decliners were Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs77 per share, closing at Rs1523 and Unilever Food with the decrease of Rs46.99 per share closing at Rs6700.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Indian propaganda may be problematic for Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

Rs 2k per acre subsidy for gram crop promotion in ..

13 seconds ago

Clean, green environment vital for students at var ..

1 minute ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 856 road accident ..

1 minute ago

Experts stresses to increase employment opportunit ..

1 minute ago

PHA directed to accelerate pace of work on Gloriou ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.