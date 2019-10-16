Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) regains bullish trend, gains 197.56 points to close at 34,281 points

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ):After staying bearish for first two days of the current week, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday bounced back and regained bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 197.56 points (0.58%) to close at 34281.09 points.

A total of 151,367,050 shares were traded compared to the trade of 156,402,300 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.903 billion compared to Rs5.300 billion during last trading day.

Out of 387 companies, share prices of 241 companies recorded increase, 121 companies registered decrease whereas25 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 11,825,000 shares and price per share of Rs 3.98, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 11,799,000 and price per share of Rs 1.07 and Unity Foods LtdXD with a volume of 10,200,500 and price per share of Rs 10.91.

The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs 5565 while Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs75 per share, closing at Rs2024.99.

The top decliners were Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs77 per share, closing at Rs1523 and Unilever Food with the decrease of Rs46.99 per share closing at Rs6700.