Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sheds 11 points to close at 43,207 points

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday registered bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 43,207 points as compared to 43,218 points on the last working day with the negative change of 11.63 points (0.03 %).

A total of 151,124,910 shares were traded compared to the trade 199,044,740 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.48 billion as compared to Rs 9.

15 billion during last trading day.

Total 366 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 170 recorded gain and 179 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 18,020,500 shares and price per share of Rs 13.38, TRG with a volume of 16,478,500 and price per share of Rs 28.32 and TPL with a volume of 14,610,500 and price per share of Rs 5.86.

