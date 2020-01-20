UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Sheds 420.14 Points To Close At 42,747 Points

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:31 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sheds 420.14 points to close at 42,747 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,747.62 points as compared to 43,167.76 points on the last working day with the negative change of 420.14 points (0.97 %)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,747.62 points as compared to 43,167.76 points on the last working day with the negative change of 420.14 points (0.97 %).

A total of 173,897,330 shares were traded compared to the trade 211,406,865 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.050 billion as compared to Rs 6.293 billion during last trading day.

Total 353 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 70 recorded gain and 267 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Engro Fertilizers with a volume of 15,269,000 shares and price per share of Rs 71.17, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 11,899,500 and price per share of Rs 27.42 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 11,712,000 and price per share of Rs 13.70.

Colgate Palm recorded the maximum increase of Rs 86.33 per share, closing at Rs 2461.33 while Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs 75.08 per share, closing at Rs 1440.26.

Sapphire Tex. recorded maximum decrease of Rs 35.99 per share, closing at Rs 900.01 whereas Indus DyeingXD decreases Rs 30.05 per share closing at Rs 527.

