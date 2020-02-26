Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sheds 520 points to close at 38,338 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 38,338.33 points as compared to 38,858.45 points on the last working day with the negative change of 520.12 points (1.34%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 38,338.33 points as compared to 38,858.45 points on the last working day with the negative change of 520.12 points (1.34%).

A total of 147,943,160 shares were traded compared to the trade 124,348,120 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 6.955 billion as compared to Rs 5.959 billion during last trading day.

Total 348 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 80 recorded gain and 251 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 29,780,500 shares and price per share of Rs 13.55, Hascol petrol with a volume of 10,380,000 and price per share of Rs 21.07 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 7,489,500 and price per share of Rs 23.14.

Rafhan Maize recorded the maximum increase of Rs 188.88 per share, closing at Rs 6999.88 while Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs 52.95 per share, closing at Rs 867.70.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum decrease of Rs 116.34 per share, closing atRs 1673.52 whereas Bata Pak decreases Rs 39.99 per share closing at Rs 1760.