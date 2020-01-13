Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) slightly up to close at 43,218 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 43,218 points as compared to 43,207.05 points on the last working day with the positive change of 11.62 points (0.03 %).

A total of 199,044,740 shares were traded compared to the trade 400,084,930 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.15 billion as compared to Rs 15.

482 billion during last trading day.

Total 354 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 193 recorded gain and 149 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 34,974,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.28, SMBL with a volume of 34,936,000 and price per share of Rs 2.08 and Silk with a volume of 24,787,000 and price per share of Rs 1.01.