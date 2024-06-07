Open Menu

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Stays Bearish, Losses 108 Points

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 108.91 points, a negative change of 0.15 per cent, closing at 73,754.02 points against 73,862.93 points the previous day

A total of 559,550,615 shares valuing Rs20.208 billion were traded during the day as compared to 352,738,992 shares valuing Rs12.312 billion the previous day.

As many as 441 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 180 of them recorded gains and 200 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies were Pervez Ahmed Co with 78,926,466 shares at Rs 1.

50 per share, Fauji Cement with 34,397,313 shares at Rs 22.79 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 28,267,820 shares at Rs 1.32 per share.

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 62.21 per share price, closing at Rs 1,449.41 whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs 38.33 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,400.00.

Rafhan Maize Products Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 299.40 per share closing at Rs 7,587.05, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with a Rs 292.91 decline to close at Rs 6,995.33.

