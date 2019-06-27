UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Stays Bearish, Loses 314 Points

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:04 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, loses 314 points

The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday as it lost 314.14 points (0.93%) to close at 33774.42 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The KSE 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday as it lost 314.14 points (0.93%) to close at 33774.42 points.

A total of 111,731,650 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.215 billion.

Out of 307 companies, share prices of 129 companies recorded increase while that of 156 companies registered decline whereas 22 companies remained stable on Thursday.

KEL was the volume leader with 24,990,500 shares, and its per share pricedecreased by 0.02 to close at Rs 4.21 per share.

PAEL remained the runner up with 7,528,000 shares traded during the day and its price decreased by Rs0.48 per share to close at Rs 20.01 followed by FFBL, trading volume of which was recorded at 6,485,000 shares, and its price per share increased by Rs0.10 and closed at Rs17.95 per share.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Council of EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against R ..

12 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues contempt notice to ..

12 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov to Meet With Irish Foreign Ministe ..

12 minutes ago

Social Media -- Tour operators' effective tool to ..

12 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted, looted cash, valuables recover ..

14 minutes ago

Football tournament from July 2 in Rajanpur

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.