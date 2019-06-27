Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, loses 314 points

(@imziishan)

The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday as it lost 314.14 points (0.93%) to close at 33774.42 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The KSE 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday as it lost 314.14 points (0.93%) to close at 33774.42 points.

A total of 111,731,650 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.215 billion.

Out of 307 companies, share prices of 129 companies recorded increase while that of 156 companies registered decline whereas 22 companies remained stable on Thursday.

KEL was the volume leader with 24,990,500 shares, and its per share pricedecreased by 0.02 to close at Rs 4.21 per share.

PAEL remained the runner up with 7,528,000 shares traded during the day and its price decreased by Rs0.48 per share to close at Rs 20.01 followed by FFBL, trading volume of which was recorded at 6,485,000 shares, and its price per share increased by Rs0.10 and closed at Rs17.95 per share.