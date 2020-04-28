UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) To Remain Closed On May 1

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to remain closed on May 1

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will remain close on Friday on account of Labour Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) will remain close on Friday on account of Labour Day.

According to psx notification issued Tuesday, all concerned had been informed that May 1st would be observed as public holiday as declared by the government of Pakistan on the occasion of Labour Day.

