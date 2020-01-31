Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) trading starts positive

The last working day of the week, on Friday ,Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started trading with positive tendency at 42,098 points; showing increase of 195 points to KSE-100 index

On Thursday, the market closed at 41, 903 points after slight gain of 4 points to KSE-100 index.

The bullish trend was seen at the exchange after bearish mood prevailingover last few days.