Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Trading Starts Positive
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:02 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The last working day of the week, on Friday ,pakistan stock exchange (psx) started trading with positive tendency at 42,098 points; showing increase of 195 points to KSE-100 index.
On Thursday, the market closed at 41, 903 points after slight gain of 4 points to KSE-100 index.
The bullish trend was seen at the exchange after bearish mood prevailingover last few days.