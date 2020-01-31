UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Trading Starts Positive

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:02 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) trading starts positive

The last working day of the week, on Friday ,Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started trading with positive tendency at 42,098 points; showing increase of 195 points to KSE-100 index

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The last working day of the week, on Friday ,pakistan stock exchange (psx) started trading with positive tendency at 42,098 points; showing increase of 195 points to KSE-100 index.

On Thursday, the market closed at 41, 903 points after slight gain of 4 points to KSE-100 index.

The bullish trend was seen at the exchange after bearish mood prevailingover last few days.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Dozens of vehicles fined for using unfit CNG kit

2 minutes ago

Australia U-19 cricketers face sanctions for mocki ..

2 minutes ago

Kenin's Melbourne heroics forged from turbulent fa ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar administration emphasizing on provision o ..

2 minutes ago

LG Display swings to red in Q4

28 minutes ago

KP assembly speaker condoles demise of five frie ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.