UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Triggers Market Halt On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:21 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) triggers market halt on Tuesday

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday triggered Market Halt for 120 minutes due to 5 percent decline in KSE-30 index at 11:37 a.m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) Tuesday triggered Market Halt for 120 minutes due to 5 percent decline in KSE-30 index at 11:37 a.m.

All the equity based derivative markets remained suspended for 120 minutes.

Pakistan Stock Exchange as a frontline regulator has introduced market halt action with approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in accordance with international best practices as a means to safeguard the interests of investors and stakeholders.

This is a standard protocol for risk management purposes which is triggered when the KSE30 index moves 4% either way and remains there for 5 consecutive minutes.

"Market halt" procedure has been introduced by psx as a front line regulator in line with international best practices and approved by SECP in PSX regulations in December of 2019.

The objective of introducing market halt is to safeguard investors and market participants during volatile markets.

During this halt, trading in all securities remains temporarily suspended in order to ensure a cooling off period and run a mark to market activity as a risk management measure.

PSX remains at the forefront of the Capital market to provide a fair, transparent, and efficient marketplace for the benefit of investors, issuers and all stakeholders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Stock Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange December 2019 Market All Best Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Britain expected to refuse to go to Olympics 'at t ..

5 minutes ago

'Unprecedented collapse' for eurozone businesses

5 minutes ago

Gov't disburses 100% funds allocated for ML-1 Rail ..

5 minutes ago

Civil Defence dept starts survey in lockdown areas ..

5 minutes ago

Tele medicine Centre goes operational at Nishtar H ..

5 minutes ago

Peshawar High Court (PHC) decides to donate five d ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.