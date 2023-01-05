UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Turns Around, Gains 177 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns around, gains 177 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 177.44 points, a negative change of 0.44 percent, closing at 40,716.74 against 40,539.30 points on the previous day.

A total of 111,790,556 shares were traded during the day as compared to 142,881,828 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.095 billion against Rs 4.334 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 308 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 124 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd. with 18,615,500 shares at Rs 2.37 per share Cnergyico PK with 8,535,543 shares at Rs 3.78 per share, and Bankislami Pak with 7,361,500 shares at Rs 13.31 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 108.79 per share price, closing at Rs1775.00, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Tex. with a Rs 72.00 rise in its per share price to Rs1032.00.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 250.00 per share closing at Rs 9349.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs 140.00 decline to close at Rs 5610.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited K-Electric Limited Bhanero Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Germany Prepares to Launch 2 More Gas Terminals - ..

Germany Prepares to Launch 2 More Gas Terminals - Economy Minister

3 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) collects ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) collects 800 tonnes of waste daily

8 minutes ago
 Iran Shuts French Research Institute to Protest Of ..

Iran Shuts French Research Institute to Protest Offensive Cartoons

8 minutes ago
 Rs.18.5b Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme Mansehra ..

Rs.18.5b Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme Mansehra approved

8 minutes ago
 President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan ..

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry seeks impleme ..

8 minutes ago
 Afghan delegation visits railway ministry

Afghan delegation visits railway ministry

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.