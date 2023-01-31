UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 801 Points

January 31, 2023

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to a bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 801.79 points, a positive change of 2.01 percent, closing at 40,673.06 against 39,871.27 points the previous day

A total of 153,324,094 shares were traded during the day as compared to 140,465,951 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.441 billion against Rs 5.458 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 217 of them recorded gains and 89 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 13,426,966 shares at Rs 1.14 per share, Pak Petroleum with 10,194,870 shares at Rs 77.53 per share, and Pak Refinery with 7,748,506 shares at Rs 13.65 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 155.00 per share price, closing at Rs 2,265.00, whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palm with a Rs 139.91 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,029.91.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 674.00 per share closing at Rs 8,325.00 followed by Bhanero Tex with Rs 26.75 decline to close at Rs 1,000.01.

More Stories From Business

