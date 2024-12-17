Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Turns Bearish, Loses 1,308 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 07:43 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,308.72 points, a negative change of 1.13 percent, closing at 114,860.69 points as compared to 116,169.41 points on the last trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,308.72 points, a negative change of 1.13 percent, closing at 114,860.69 points as compared to 116,169.41 points on the last trading day.
A total of 1,252,980,316 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,470,661,659 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 62.722 billion against Rs. 66.628 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 470 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 134 of them recorded gains and 297 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 39 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom 151,921,663 shares at Rs 1.88 per share, Pak Elektron with 107,502,606 shares at Rs 38.11 per share and Cnergyico PK with 58,285,174 shares at Rs.7.08 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.180.02 per share price, closing at Rs.21,000.02, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 29.78 rise in its per share price to Rs 789.88
Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 89.97 per share closing at Rs 809.76 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 74.88 decline to close at Rs.7,511.48.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its ..
Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of Victoria School in Al Dhaid
Green tourism in UAE: Nature’s beauty embracing sustainability
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches handbook on ESG maturity in maritime sector
ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies
DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months
Romina lauds World Bank for fostering more resilient future for Pakistan
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif applauds record current account surplus
UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project
Pak Navy participates in multilateral exercise Mavi Balina-2024 at Dalaman
More Stories From Business
-
250 welfare projects to start in Faisalabad soon: Commissioner50 minutes ago
-
GCUF seminar on 19th2 hours ago
-
SECP advices Public against RAMPERS2 hours ago
-
Ahsan hails SBP to reduce interest rate by 200 basis points21 minutes ago
-
Japan provides ¥1.503b for maternal, child health, flood management2 hours ago
-
SACM emphasizes on digitization of public service provision3 hours ago
-
Iftikhar Ali welcomes 200 basis point reduction in SBP's policy rate6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 1,308 points6 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 pasia against dollar6 minutes ago
-
IMF approves 184-mln-USD funding to support Zambia's economic recovery3 hours ago
-
Guangdong carbon market closes flat3 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Tuesday3 hours ago