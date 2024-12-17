Open Menu

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Turns Bearish, Loses 1,308 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 07:43 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,308.72 points, a negative change of 1.13 percent, closing at 114,860.69 points as compared to 116,169.41 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,308.72 points, a negative change of 1.13 percent, closing at 114,860.69 points as compared to 116,169.41 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,252,980,316 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,470,661,659 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 62.722 billion against Rs. 66.628 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 470 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 134 of them recorded gains and 297 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 39 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom 151,921,663 shares at Rs 1.88 per share, Pak Elektron with 107,502,606 shares at Rs 38.11 per share and Cnergyico PK with 58,285,174 shares at Rs.7.08 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.180.02 per share price, closing at Rs.21,000.02, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 29.78 rise in its per share price to Rs 789.88

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 89.97 per share closing at Rs 809.76 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 74.88 decline to close at Rs.7,511.48.

