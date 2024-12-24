Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Turns Bearish, Loses 1,509 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 06:16 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,509.61 points, a negative change of 1.33 percent, closing at 112,414.81 points as compared to 113,924.42 points on the last trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,509.61 points, a negative change of 1.33 percent, closing at 112,414.81 points as compared to 113,924.42 points on the last trading day.
A total of 880,598,305 shares were traded during the day as compared to 857,834,976 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 54.455 billion against Rs. 50.549 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 456 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 129 of them recorded gains and 288 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 39 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 127,408,831 shares at Rs 1.78 per share, Fauji Foods Limited with 67,135,769 shares at Rs 14.95 per share and Sui Gui South Gas with 33,559,500 shares at Rs.46.09 per share.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.100.00 per share price, closing at Rs 2,850.00, whereas the runner-up was Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with Rs 31.29 rise in its per share price to Rs 474.96.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 99.99 per share closing at Rs 21,000.01 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 97.35 decline to close at Rs.7,232.00.
Recent Stories
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City delivers quintuplets in medical milestone
Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Moldova discuss bilateral relations
Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar
ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament President
Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military officers involved in politics
Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets
QAU, NRP organize conference on economic revitalization
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 1,509 points
Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Moh ..
‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..
MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar5 minutes ago
-
Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets59 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 1,509 points3 minutes ago
-
President SCCI attends awareness session on LWG1 hour ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs.800 to Rs.272,600 per tola2 hours ago
-
Training certificate, toolkits distributed in 71 graduates2 hours ago
-
Poultry chicken prices rise once again up to Rs 333 in twin cities2 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 20249 hours ago