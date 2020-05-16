Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses 2.17% growth in a week-long trade, touches 34008.33 points figure

During the weeklong trade that concluded on Friday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 724.54 points over the previous week as the index closed at 34008.33 points compared to 33283.79 points on beginning of trade on Monday last, showing growth of 2.17 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :During the weeklong trade that concluded on Friday, the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) gained 724.54 points over the previous week as the index closed at 34008.33 points compared to 33283.79 points on beginning of trade on Monday last, showing growth of 2.17 percent.

According to the psx data, the index witnessed bullish trends throughout the week.

On Friday, the last day of trading week, the index closed at 34,008.33 points as compared to 33,804.90 points on the last working day, with positive change of 203.43 points (0.60%).

A total of 213,284,578 shares were traded, valuing 6.213 billion whereas 339 companies transacted shares in the market, out of which 180 recorded gain and 146 sustained losses whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier, on Thursday, the exchange witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,804.90 points as compared to 33,693.04 points on the last working day, with positive change of 111.86 points (0.33%).

A total of 240,208,647 shares worth Rs6.159 were traded whereas 352 companies transacted shares, out of which 188 recorded gain and 147 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

On Wednesday, the index witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,693.04 points as compared to 33,603.02 points on the last working day, with positive change of 90.

02 points (0.27%).

A total of 219,201,627 shares of Rs8.213 billion were traded in the market where 346 companies transacted shares, out of which 152 recorded gain and 174 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

On Tuesday, the index recorded bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,603.02 points as compared to 33,283.79 points on the last working day, with positive change of 319.23 points (0.96%).

A total of 224,534,623 shares, valuing Rs7.365 were traded in the market where 345 companies transacted shares, out of which 204 recorded gain and 124 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier in the beginning of stock week on Monday, the index witnessed bullish trend and closed at 33,283.79 points as compared to 33,267.69 points on the last working day, with positive change of 16.10 points (0.05%).

A total of 198,248,273 shares were traded compared to the trade 88,018,239 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.382 billion as compared to Rs3.824 billion during last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 171 recorded gain and 128 sustained losses whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged, the data revealed.

