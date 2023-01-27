UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 396 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 06:33 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 396 points, a negative change of 0.97 percent, closing at 40,450.53 against 40,846.53 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :

A total of 191,327,163 shares were traded during the day as compared to 364,131,735 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.119 billion against Rs.14.480 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 333 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 76 of them recorded gains and 238 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 14,225,354 shares at Rs 13.61 per share, Cnergyico PK with 13,167,971 shares at Rs 3.89 per share, and Fauji Foods Ltd with 12,526,831 shares at Rs.5.19 per share.

Mari Petroleum witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 12.29 per share price, closing at Rs1,450.14, whereas the runner-up was Hafiz Limited with a Rs 10.39 rise in its per share price to Rs.148.98.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 83.24 per share closing at Rs 1,026.76, followed by Siemens Pakistan with Rs. 49.71 declines to close at Rs. 613.19.

