Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 222 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 06:11 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend, losing 222.02 points on Monday, a negative change of 0.26 percent, closing at 85,261.39 points against 85,483.40 points on the last trading day

A total of 477,642,675 shares were traded during the day as compared to 560,740,534 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 23.474 billion against Rs. 26.121 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 205 of them recorded gains and 180 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 58 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telcom with 41,061,425 shares at Rs 1.21 per share, Hub Power Company XD with 37,178,277 shares at Rs 98.31 per share and Pak Refinery XD with 30,172,444 shares at Rs 25.30 per share.

Atlas Honda Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 62.42 per share price, closing at Rs 814.35, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited with Rs 57.57 rise in its per share price to Rs 650.00.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 261.50 per share closing at Rs 17,350.50 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 139.45 decline to close at Rs 6,792.00.

