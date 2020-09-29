Pakistan Stock Exchange rebounds, gains 463 points to close at 41,204 points 29 Sep 2020

UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index gained 463.41 points, showing positive change of 1.14 percent, to close at 41,204.36, points against 40,740.95 points on the last working day A total 353,650,561 shares were traded during the day as compared to 407,194,599 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.804 billion against Rs14.284 billion last day

As many as 412 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 277 of them recorded gain and 115 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 50,223,500 shares and price per share of Rs 20.50, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 22,625,000 and price per share of Rs 17.45, and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 21,172,500 and price per share of Rs4.21.

Meri Petroleum XD recorded maximum increase in its price of Rs 34.09 per share, closing at Rs 1353.19 whereas ICI PakistanXD was runner up with the increase of Rs 32.34 per share price, closing at Rs711.60.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs90 per share price, closing at Rs 6,700 whereas Sapphire Tex shares decreased by Rs 69.59 per share price closing at Rs 858.4.

