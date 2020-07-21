Pakistan Stock Exchange reintroduces rulebook

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday re-introduced its Rule Book under the Securities Act, 2015 and the Futures Market Act, 2016, and aligned it with the relevant sections of the Companies Act, 2017 with the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange Tuesday re-introduced its Rule Book under the Securities Act, 2015 and the Futures Market Act, 2016, and aligned it with the relevant sections of the Companies Act, 2017 with the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

"In line with its vision and mission, Pakistan Stock Exchange regularly reviews and updates psx Regulations in tandem with changing regulatory landscape of Pakistan," said PSX statement issued Tuesday.

It added that PSX also endeavored to align its Regulations with international best practices to ensure that the same were at par with the developed regional and global stock exchanges.

According to the statement, while carrying out the Rulebook harmonization exercise, it was ensured to eliminate redundancies and obsolete provisions, improve placement and add greater clarity for ease of understanding of rights and obligations of all concerned.

The purpose being to regulate securities market functions in an enhanced and transparent manner while ensuring that the rights and interests of the investing public are duly protected.

The Rulebook is available in legal framework section of PSX website at www.psx.com.pk.

On the occasion of the re-introduction of the Rule Book, the Chairman PSX, Sulaiman Mehdi, said that the harmonization was necessary to maintain consistency of laws across the securities market while ensuring that the redundancies are removed and any overlapping and inconsistencies are addressed.

The MD PSX, Farrukh Khan while speaking on the occasion said this would help everyone connected with the capital markets to access the regulations with ease in one place.

This exercise has also helped us to remove any redundant, contradictory and overlapping regulations, he added.

PSX reiterated its commitment that in future, it would continue to keep its regulatory framework robust, transparent and fully aligned with other applicable rules and regulations.

Pakistan Stock Exchange continues to strive to maintain a functional and efficient Capital Market for all stakeholders, be it TREC holders, investors, issuers or other market participants, the statement added.