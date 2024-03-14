Pakistan Stock Exchange Sees Significant Surge After Recent Decline
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2024 | 04:24 PM
During trading session, the Pakistan Stock Market saw a significant rise of 1120 points.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th,2024) Following a sustained downward trend in the pakistan stock exchange over the past few days, there was a notable upswing in momentum observed Thursday (today).
This surge led to the index reaching a level of 65,168 points, prompting the limit to be raised to 65,000.
It may be mentioned here that in contrast to today's positive performance, yesterday saw the Pakistan Stock Market concluding on a negative note, resulting in a decline of 753 points in the 100 index, closing at 64,048 points.
