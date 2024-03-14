Open Menu

Pakistan Stock Exchange Sees Significant Surge After Recent Decline

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2024 | 04:24 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

During trading session, the Pakistan Stock Market saw a significant rise of 1120 points.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th,2024) Following a sustained downward trend in the pakistan stock exchange over the past few days, there was a notable upswing in momentum observed Thursday (today).

During trading session, the Pakistan Stock Market saw a significant rise of 1120 points.

This surge led to the index reaching a level of 65,168 points, prompting the limit to be raised to 65,000.

It may be mentioned here that in contrast to today's positive performance, yesterday saw the Pakistan Stock Market concluding on a negative note, resulting in a decline of 753 points in the 100 index, closing at 64,048 points.

