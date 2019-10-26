Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 105.02 points to close at 33,657 points 25 Oct 2019

(@imziishan)

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 105.02 points (0.31 %) to close at 33,657.46 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 105.02 points (0.31 %) to close at 33,657.46 points.

A total of 170,857,654 shares were traded compared to the trade of 121,325,410 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4,016 billion compared to Rs 3.978 billion during last trading day.

Out of 357 companies, share prices of 146 companies recorded increase,180 companies registered decrease whereas 31 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Pak International Bulk with a volume of 35,589,000 shares and price per share of Rs 10.

09, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 24,306,500 and price per share of Rs 1.05 and Lotte Chemical with a volume of 11,174,000 and price per share of Rs 16.37.

The top advancer was Bata (Pak) with the increase of Rs 51.25 per share, closing at Rs 1471.25 while Service Industry Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs 32.55 per share, closing at Rs 683.55.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs 138 per share, closing at Rs 6792 and Colgate Palm with the decrease of Rs 99 per share closing at Rs 1900.