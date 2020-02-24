UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Sheds 1,105 Points To Close At 39,143 Points 24 Feb 2020

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:28 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 1,105 points to close at 39,143 points 24 Feb 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 39,143.73 points as compared to 40,249.22 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1,105.49 points (-2.75%).

A total of 144,282,360 shares were traded compared to the trade 85,597,900 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 5.508 billion as compared to Rs3.579 billion during last trading day.

Total 345 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 44 recorded gain and 285 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Hascol petrol with a volume of 14,356,500 shares and price per share of Rs 20.96, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 11,547,500 and price per share of Rs13.27 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 10,629,500 and price per share of Rs 3.91.

Nestle Pakistan recorded the maximum increase of Rs375 per share, closing at Rs 7800 while Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs300 per share, closing at Rs7000.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum decrease of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs7300 whereas Pak Tobacco decreases Rs81.01 per share closing at Rs1914.28.

