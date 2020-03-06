Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 1162.44 points to close at 38,219 points 06 March 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 38,219.67 points as compared to 39,382.11 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1162.44 points (2.95%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 38,219.67 points as compared to 39,382.11 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1162.44 points (2.95%).

A total of 244,454,530 shares were traded compared to the trade 340,722,180 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 11.333 billion as compared to Rs 13.342 billion during last trading day.

As many as 355 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Wednesday, out of which 67 recorded gain and 265 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 27,254,000 shares and price per share of Rs 28.02, Fauji Cement with a volume of 25,868,500 and price per share of Rs 17.48 and Pioneer Cement with a volume of 22,320,500 and price per share of Rs 36.18.

Nestle Pakistan recorded the maximum increase of Rs 100 per share, closing at Rs 7000 while Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs 59.99 per share, closing at Rs 2399.99.

Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs 99.96 per share, closing atRs 1899.99 whereas Sapphire Fiber decreases Rs 61.59 per share closing at Rs 818.40.