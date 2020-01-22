Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 121.15 points to close at 42,626 points 21 Jan 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,626.47 points as compared to 42,747.62 points on the last working day with the negative change of 121.15 points (0.28 %).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,626.47 points as compared to 42,747.62 points on the last working day with the negative change of 121.15 points (0.28 %).

A total of 177,567,170 shares were traded compared to the trade 173,897,330 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.812 billion as compared to Rs 7.

050 billion during last trading day.

Total 344 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 127 recorded gain and 205 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 17,460,500 shares and price per share of Rs 27.67, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 11,183,000 and price per share of Rs 9.09 and Fauji Fert Bin with a volume of 9,820,500 and price per share of Rs 21.84.